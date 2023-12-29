Ravens’ WR Zay Flowers on Lamar Jackson: ‘That’s the MVP’

The Baltimore Ravens have played good football all season long in 2023, putting together a 12-3 record. A big part of why they’re playing so well is quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has taken multiple steps forward in the offense of new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

“[Lamar Jackson] can do everything. You [saw] it tonight. He ran it; he threw it; he led the team. That’s the MVP. You lead your team, you have the best record in the NFL, and he just comes out and continues to come out and do what he [does] game in and game out even though people [say], ‘He can’t do this. He can’t do that,’ and he comes out and proves them wrong every time.”

There has been plenty of discourse surrounding Jackson and the MVP award, which would be his second if he were to win it. Baltimore wide receiver Zay Flowers supported his quarterback regarding who he believes is winning the award when talking about how good of a player he is.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire