Ravens WR Zay Flowers expecting a big year from Rashod Bateman

The Baltimore Ravens drafted wide receiver Rashod Bateman in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. While he has shown plenty of potential, injuries and lack of production have made him an underachiever in his career.

Bateman is in line to be the team’s de facto No. 2 wide receiver this season, with no other player challenging him for the role. Fellow wide receiver Zay Flowers expressed his belief in Bateman, saying that he believes his teammate will have a “great” year.

“Absolutely. [Rashod] Bateman goes to work every day. Ever since I’ve been here, I’ve seen him putting nothing but work in, and even this year, [he’s] coming back early and trying to get in rhythm with the quarterbacks. I feel like Bateman is going to have a great year this year.”

It hasn’t felt like Bateman and quarterback Lamar Jackson have been able to get on the same page throughout the wideout’s career, mainly because both haven’t spent much time on the field together at the same time in game situations. The hope is that the trend changes next year, with the fourth-year wideout breaking out quickly.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire