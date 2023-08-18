Ravens’ WR Zay Flowers confident he can be the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year

Zay Flowers is a supremely talented wide receiver, and he’s quickly becoming the talk of the NFL thanks to his quick feet, and ability to get in and out of breaks.

The former Boston College star was a first-round pick of the Ravens.

During a recent sitdown with Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Flowers confidently discussed potentially winning the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Everyone's been talking about how quick #Ravens WR Zay Flowers foot agility speed is, but could he beat me in my reaction-time test? 🙂 + Chipotle time with Lamar

+ Why the QB1 connection is at 60%

+ Hanging at the crib with OBJ

+ Can he get OROY like Garrett Wilson & more. pic.twitter.com/PEmqHItcfM — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 17, 2023

“I think it’s possible. I just have to keep working and doing what I’m doing,” Flowers said. “But I want to win first before anything.”

Flowers also talked about his growing connection with Odell Beckham Jr..

That relationship, along with growing chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson, should put the rookie in a position to reach his ultimate goal.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire