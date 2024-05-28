Ravens WR Zay Flowers in awe at the in-person size of RB Derrick Henry

The Baltimore Ravens signed running back Derrick Henry to a two-year deal worth $16 million free agency on the second day of 2024. While Baltimore already had one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL before Henry’s addition, the former Tennessee Titans star will improve the team’s running game in multiple ways.

Henry appeared at the Ravens’ voluntary organized team activities last week, much to the organization’s and Baltimore fans’ delight. Even Henry’s teammates were in awe of him in a Baltimore jersey, as wide receiver Zay Flowers said his size is much different in person.

“Yes. It’s way different. One play, I think [Derrick Henry] had a stretch zone when we were in practice a couple days ago. He was running, and I turned around, and he was right in front of me. I was like, ‘Oh!’ And kind of jumped out of the way. Then, he ran back up to me. He was like, ‘I heard you scream, ‘Oh!’ I was like, ‘Yes. I have to get out of the way.” (laughter) “So, it’s way different seeing him in person.”

Henry stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs around 247 pounds, displaying incredible size and power for someone in the running back position. Flowers will be one of the players leading the way for the 30-year-old, and despite the size difference, will need to hold his own to get Henry to the upper levels of the defense.

