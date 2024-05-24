Ravens WR Zay Flowers admits he hasn’t gotten over AFC Championship game fumble

In his second professional season, Zay Flowers will enter the year as the Baltimore Ravens’ No. 1 wide receiver.

He’ll have ample opportunities to try and make amends for his very costly error in the 17-10 AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Flowers said on Thursday that he still hasn’t gotten over it. And by “it,” he obviously means the fourth-quarter goal-line fumble that the Chiefs recovered for a touchback in the conference title game. This occurred after he was flagged for a 15-yard taunting penalty earlier on in the drive.

Asked by a reporter to re-open old wounds, Flowers said this mistake still haunts him to this day.

“Honestly, I still [haven’t] gotten over it,” Flowers is quoted by a transcript from the club.

“I still think about it, but I know next year, we have a chance to get back there and try to make it to the Super Bowl, so that’s why I’m working every day and going hard every day to get back to that moment.”

Flowers, 23, was the Ravens’ first-round draft pick in 2023, going 22nd overall out of Boston College. His rookie year saw him start 16 games, catching 77 balls for 858 yards and five touchdowns.

And while he made a couple of costly gaffes in the conference title game, he also scored the Ravens’ only touchdown that day while also racking up 115 receiving yards.

