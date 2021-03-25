Ravens get the WR they’ve been looking for in Mel Kiper’s 3rd mock draft

With the first wave of free agency over, the 2021 NFL draft is the next big milestone of the offseason and it’s quickly approaching. The Baltimore Ravens have been on the hunt for help at wide receiver this offseason, failing to land any of the players they’ve been interested in. In his third mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper fixes that problem, giving the Ravens LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.

It’s a familiar name in Kiper’s mock drafts, having named Marshall to Baltimore in every single one thus far. Beyond the need the Ravens have, Marshall is a pretty good player too.

Lamar Jackson needs a wide receiver who can line up on the outside and run every route. That’s how Jackson can take the leap forward in Year 4. Marshall had 10 scores and averaged 15.2 yards per catch last season, and he had 13 touchdowns while catching passes from Joe Burrow in 2019.

Based on some of the free-agent wide receivers Baltimore has been connected with this offseason, it’s clear they want to find a sure-handed possession receiver who is capable of running all the routes. If that’s the same mindset they have entering the 2021 NFL draft, Marshall could very well be their guy. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 201 pounds, Marshall has the size to handle more physical work but with enough speed to still get behind a defender for a big play downfield. He’s capable of running a variety of routes at all three levels, making him an ideal pick up for a team that needs a wide receiver capable of winning one-on-one matchups.

Paired opposite Marquise Brown, Marshall could truly feast in Baltimore’s offense, working the underneath and intermediate routes. But Marshall’s versatility also means the Ravens can move him around the field to take advantage of matchups, bringing back that “pick your poison” style of offensive attack that worked so well for Baltimore in 2019.

