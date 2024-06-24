Ravens’ WR Rashod Bateman is tuning out the critics

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman produced just 367 receiving yards and one touchdown in 2024. However, the franchise still trusts in Bateman and his ability to enrich the Ravens’ offensive attack.

In Bateman’s defense, the Ravens aren’t a pass-first team. Therefore, it’d be unreasonable for the team to force-feed him as if he were Justin Jefferson or Stephon Diggs. That should not be on offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s agenda. Arguably, Bateman isn’t even the best wide receiver on the Ravens’ roster, especially with the emergence of wide receiver Zay Flowers. With the signing of running back Derrick Henry, Bateman should be expecting even fewer targets this upcoming season, but this may play to his advantage.

With opposing defenses more likely to crowd the box, Bateman may see more isolation coverage, giving him a chance to win in space on short, long, or intermediate routes. Remember, his 32 receptions last season yielded a yard average of 11.5. Like his teammate Flowers, Bateman does possess an ability to shake loose for yards after the catch.

WR @R_bateman2 stopped by The Lounge and opened up about his career, the challenges he’s faced and his approach going into this season. 📺: https://t.co/cBTzqf03by

🎧: https://t.co/Xgdp2REgbC pic.twitter.com/39cA0V8Po5 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 19, 2024

A $12 million two-year extension should help Bateman sleep steadily at night. With lessened expectations, Bateman can relax more into his game and function as a hidden gem in the Ravens’ passing game.

