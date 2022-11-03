Ravens WR Rashod Bateman to undergo season-ending Lisfranc surgery

Baltimore Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman will miss the rest of the 2022 season with a foot injury after deciding to undergo Lisfranc surgery, according to head coach John Harbaugh.

Bateman hurt his foot in the Ravens' Thursday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 and was ruled out of the game after halftime. The following week, Harbaugh said Bateman would miss time with the injury. Now, though, Harbaugh said Bateman opted for the surgery to repair his foot but end his season.

Coach Harbaugh announces Rashod Bateman will have surgery: pic.twitter.com/JixEi8Sib5 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 3, 2022

Bateman finished his sophomore season with 11 receptions for 243 yards and two scores in six games.

Sadly, injuries have been a big part of Bateman's career since the Ravens drafted him 27th overall in 2021. He missed the first five games of his rookie season after undergoing groin surgery before the year, and Bateman missed Weeks 5 and 6 after initially suffering a foot injury.

The Ravens will likely lean on wideouts Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson and 35-year-old DeSean Jackson, who Baltimore signed in mid-October. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely could play an even bigger role now, even if starting tight end Mark Andrews doesn't end up missing the Ravens' Monday night matchup with the Saints.