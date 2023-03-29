Ravens WR Rashod Bateman teases another jersey number switch amid NFL’s new rule

The Baltimore Ravens have seen a few of their players make the decision to change their jersey numbers over the last few years, using the NFL’s relaxed jersey number rules to switch things up. Players such as inside linebackers Patrick Queen and L.J. Fort, wide receivers Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman as well as others have made changes to single-digit numbers when it was previously not allowed for those positions to do so.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced a rule that now allows players to wear No. 0. Bateman wore the number in college, and teased on Twitter that he could be going back to the number after already changing from No. 12 to No. 7 last year.

0 🫢 — Rashod Bateman (@R_bateman2) March 28, 2023

Bateman then tweeted shortly after, presumably saying that he will stick with No. 7.

Nah 7 — Rashod Bateman (@R_bateman2) March 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire