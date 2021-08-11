Ravens WR Rashod Bateman status in doubt for opener vs. Raiders

The Ravens selected wide receiver Rashod Bateman with their top pick at No. 27 in April’s draft, so you know they have big plans for him. Those plans will be delayed a bit after Bateman went down in practice. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on the status of Bateman’s injury.

Harbaugh emphasized that Bateman would not be out months, but weeks. Which means the timeline could be anywhere from 2-7 weeks.

We are just over four weeks away from the start of the season which has the Ravens coming to Las Vegas on Monday Night Football. Making Bateman’s status very much in doubt for the opener.

The Ravens’ top receiver with Bateman out is Marquise Brown. Their second-best wide receiver last season was Willie Snead who is now a member of the Raiders. So, the starters would most likely be Brown and newly added veteran receiver Sammy Watkins who was fifth on the Chiefs last season in terms of receiving yards with 37 catches for 421 yards.

