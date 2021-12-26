Ravens WR Rashod Bateman scores first TD of NFL career

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
In this article:
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to pick up a win in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore has countless players on injured reserve and on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but have still fought to be at 8-6 and in the thick of the AFC North race.

On the opening possession for Baltimore against Cincinnati, quarterback Josh Johnson led the Ravens’ offense down the field on a 12 play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by the first-career NFL touchdown by wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

Bateman had long been searching for his first career score, and he finally got it in his 10th-career NFL game. It should be the first of many for Bateman, who has shown a prowess for making good things happen when the ball is in his hands.

