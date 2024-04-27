Ravens WR Rashod Bateman posts Instagram story directed at haters following contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens signed wide receiver Rashod Bateman to an extension through 2026 on Wednesday. The deal shows that the team has a massive amount of belief in the wideout, especially with a big role upcoming for the fourth-year wideout.

Following the extension, Bateman took to Instagram and posted a story seemingly pointed at his haters. The message of the video calls out non-believers, with many reacting to the story on social media once Bateman posted it.

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman with a message to his haters on Instagram courtesy of Drake😂 pic.twitter.com/zJeU5RWNTa — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 25, 2024

Bateman has faced plenty of scrutiny since joining the Ravens as a first-round pick in 2021, largely due to his inconsistent production compared to his lofty expectations. The former Minnesota star will get the opportunity to prove himself this season, something he already seems eager to do.

