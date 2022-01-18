Ravens WR Rashod Bateman evaluates performance during rookie season

The Baltimore Ravens got plenty of contributions from most of their rookie class in 2021. From outside linebacker Odafe Oweh to wide receiver Tylan Wallace, the group had many moments of flashes that can be taken away as positives for the future. However, one of the most impressive rookies of the bunch was the team’s first pick in the 2021 draft in wide receiver Rashod Bateman

The first-year wide out missed the first five games of his rookie season with an injury that he suffered during training camp, but was a key part of the offense when he was on the field. When Bateman was asked to assess his rookie season, he said that he was glad to get out of it healthy, but shared that he thought it went “ok”.

“I’m just glad I got out healthy. I feel like I’m going into the offseason strong so I can work on the things that I need to work on to come back next year and have a better chance of performing at a higher level. My rookie season, it went OK in my opinion, coming back from injury and working my way back. I’m just thankful to be here, be a part of this organization, and I’m looking forward to the future.”

In 12 games, Bateman caught 46 passes for 515 yards and one touchdown. He didn’t score until Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but good things always seemed to happen when he got the ball in his hands. As he enters the 2022 offseason, he has plenty of room to improve and grow, but had a good overall start to his NFL career.