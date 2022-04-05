Ravens WR Rashod Bateman changing jersey number

With the NFL easing jersey number restrictions during the 2021 offseason, the Baltimore Ravens had many different players make a change last year in inside linebackers Patrick Queen and L.J. Fort as well as wide receiver Marquise Brown. Now, it appears that another Baltimore player will be sporting a new number.

Ravens second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman is changing his number from 12 to seven. Bateman posted a photo on his Instagram account with himself in a No. 7 jersey, and Baltimore then posted a picture of Bateman’s new number.

In 12 games for the Ravens in 2021, Bateman had 46 receptions for 515 receiving yards and one touchdown. He showed that he was reliable, making the tough catches and even showing up big on third down.

Having a full offseason and training camp will do wonders for Bateman, and the former University of Minnesota star is expected to have a breakout second season in the NFL by many.