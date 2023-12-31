Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. on QB Lamar Jackson: ‘He’s just a baller’

The Baltimore Ravens signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one year deal worth up to $18 million with $15 million guaranteed back before the 2023 NFL draft. He has brought a veteran presence to the team’s locker room, and has been a welcome addition to the team.

“I think [Lamar Jackson] leads the way that he plays. I’m not the biggest vocal guy; he’s not the biggest vocal guy. He’s just a baller. Like, he’s a gamer. He knows how to turn it on when we need him, and I think everybody looks at him to be that. He knows how to … He’s probably had that all his life. I’m sure he’s had that all … I know he’s had that all his life – from [being as tall as] knee high to where he’s at now. He’s probably always been the special, chosen one, and that just carries over. It’s just, some people are born with it, and he’s one of those guys who was born with it.”

Jackson and Beckham have hit it off as teammates, and have created a bond with one another. Beckham heaped praise on his quarterback when he was asked about him, calling him a baller.

