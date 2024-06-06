Ravens WR Nelson Agholor is ‘blessed’ to be entering Year 10 in the NFL

Nelson Agholor embodies the term “seasoned veteran.” He enters his second season as a member of the Baltimore Ravens and tenth in the National Football League.

The 31-year-old Nigerian met the press on Tuesday and told them how fortunate he feels to have lasted a decade in the league.

“Well, first of all, I’m blessed to be in Year 10,” Agholor told the media yesterday.

“Like, I mean, if you told me as a child [that] I played 10 years in the National Football League and feel the way I feel, I would scratch my head, because I feel amazing, [and] I have a lot of fun doing what I do.”

This is his fourth stop after five years with Philadelphia, one with Las Vegas, and two with New England. The former USC Trojan was drafted in Philly while noted offensive guru Chip Kelly was in charge. During his professional career, Agholor has accumulated 375 receptions for 4,627 yards and 35 touchdown receptions.

And in Baltimore, it seems he has found a place where he truly feels at home.

“I can run all day and have a good time, so that’s a blessing,” the Super Bowl LII champion said.

“But then to do it here – this place makes it even more enjoyable. This is family. This is home, familiarity and just a great group of dudes. From my quarterback, to the guys I play receiver with, to the guys I practice with every day on the defensive side of the ball, they make me better, but we also just enjoy each other.

“So, I couldn’t be more happy that I get to play Year 10 in Baltimore and live here and do what I do.”

This is going to be a make-or-break season for the wide receiving corps, which is largely young. Agholor’s veteran leadership will be critical to helping this group realize its full potential.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire