Ravens WR named as team’s ‘best-kept secret’ by Bleacher Report

The Baltimore Ravens’ wide receiver group is one that doesn’t have the most NFL experience, but has plenty of potential. During the offseason, the team traded wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and a third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, as moving on from both Sammy Watkins and Miles Boykin. The team will now rely on players such as second-year pass-catcher Rashod Bateman, who is expected to be the team’s No. 1 wide receiver this season.

In an article posted by Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report, he named every NFL team’s best-kept secret for 2022. The article focused on players that many people may not know about, but could provide plenty of help to their teams this upcoming season. For Baltimore, Davenport listed wide receiver James Proche II as his choice for the team. When explaining why Proche was the Ravens’ best-kept secret, Davenport discussed Proche’s role with the team, as well as the fact that the third-year wideout has shined during organized team activities.

“…Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Proche has shined at OTAs, leading to speculation that his offensive role could increase significantly in 2022. If Proche does emerge as a viable option on third downs, the 5’11”, 193-pounder will smash new career bests across the board.”

While most of Proche’s playing time has come on special teams throughout his NFL career, he has shown flashes s at the wide receiver position. Through two seasons, he has 17 receptions for 216 yards, showing great hands as well as route-running skills with his ability to get open and pick up key first downs.