Ravens WR Marquise Brown vents frustrations following Week 8 loss

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t play their best football in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Falling to 5-2 on the season and seeing the offense once again struggle, wide receiver Marquise Brown took to Twitter to vent his frustrations in a since-deleted tweet. Brown seemed to call into question Baltimore’s usage of their top players. While it’s unclear exactly who Brown is talking about, it could easily fit his stat line from this game.

Against the Steelers, Brown was targeted just two times for three yards and a touchdown. His two targets came on back-to-back plays, seeing Brown be overthrown out of the back corner of the end zone only to get a three-yard touchdown grab on the very next play. Five other players had at least as many targets as Brown in this game with every other player who caught a pass had more yards.

It’s a dramatic difference from Brown’s stats before the Ravens’ Week 7 bye. In those six weeks, Brown averaged seven targets, four receptions, and nearly 63 yards per game.

Unfortunately, Brown isn’t alone in having a bad day. Baltimore’s passing offense struggled as a whole. Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed just 46.4% of his 28 passes for 208 yards, two touchdown throws, and two interceptions. While wide receiver Willie Snead feasted, catching five passes for 106 yards, the rest of the Ravens’ pass catchers had forgettable outings.

It’s a continuation of Jackson’s struggles this season. But where winning helps cure all ailments, losing against the only two quality opponents Baltimore has faced this season seems to be causing some issues in the locker room.

List