Ravens WR Marquise Brown finds redemption for drops with sensational TD catch

Had it not been for Justin Tucker's NFL-record game-winning field goal last Sunday, Marquise Brown would have been facing a long week. He still faced plenty of scrutiny.

It took two quarters for Brown to find redemption the next week.

The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver got his team on the board against the Denver Broncos on Sunday with a Superman catch to score a 49-yard receiving touchdown (video above). Brown would finish the first half with three catches for a team-leading 87 receiving yards.

Marquise Brown had some ghastly drops

Brown had been coming off one of the worst games of his career against the Detroit Lions, dropping three deep passes from Lamar Jackson in a game decided by a field goal. One of the passes was in the end zone, another would almost certainly have been a touchdown, and the last could have very well scored too.

Brown still finished with three catches for 53 yards, but no wide receiver in the league is going to feel good after this:

Brown was as hard on himself as anyone, calling the drops "unacceptable" but refusing to dwell on them.

From the Ravens' website:

"Just move on, next play," Brown said. "You can't dwell on the past play. You've got to move on and put the best effort forward for the next play."

Brown did that and more, hauling the longest completion of Jackson's four-year career.

Lamar Jackson's 49-yard TD pass to Marquise Brown traveled 60.8 yards in the air, Jackson's longest completion of his career, and 2nd-longest by any QB this season.



Jackson is the only qualified QB to average over 10 air yards/att this season (12.5).#BALvsDEN | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/0n1pZb33yH — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 3, 2021

The Ravens finished the first half leading 17-7.