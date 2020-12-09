Ravens WR Dez Bryant quits the season after testing positive for COVID-19

The drama with the Baltimore Ravens and their ongoing COVID-19 issues still isn’t over. And it just might have cost them a prominent player.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant was poised to get considerable playing time against his longtime team, the Dallas Cowboys, in the Tuesday night matchup in Baltimore. But Bryant was yanked off the field less than 20 minutes before the game after testing positive for COVID-19 in a rapid test.

Bryant, never one to hide his emotions, tweeted shortly thereafter that he’s done with the NFL for the rest of the season. Noting “I can’t deal with this”, Bryant quit just as the oddly scheduled game was about to kick off.

Bryant had seen some playing time with the Ravens after missing almost three full seasons. The wideout had a well-publicized audition with the Browns in that timeframe but never joined Cleveland.

Bryant also tweeted out something that definitely makes you wonder about the NFL’s protocols…

The Ravens, with or without Bryant, play at Cleveland on Monday Night Football in Week 14. It will be their third game in 13 days after the NFL bent over backward to accommodate the COVID-19 outbreak caused by a Ravens staffer not following protocols.