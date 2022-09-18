Ravens WR Devin Duvernay returns opening kickoff for touchdown vs. Dolphins in Week 2

The Baltimore Ravens hosted the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 on Sunday as the team continued their tour of AFC East opponents. It did not take long for the Ravens to score their first touchdown, and it came from a familiar face who had a big game last week.

The Dolphins won the coin toss and elected to defer, which would prove to be costly. On the opening kickoff, wide receiver Devin Duvernay returned the ball 103-yards for the game’s first touchdown of the game. It took just 13 seconds from start to finish for the play to form.

Duvernay added to his touchdown total of the year on that play with three. Last week against the New York Jets, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw two touchdowns to the wide receiver, who looks to be on track to have a breakout season. His ability to return kicks and catch passes makes Duvernay one of the more underrated players in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire