Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson finds end zone on 67-yard catch

Robert Sobus
1 min read
The Baltimore Ravens held their 2022 preseason finale at M&T Bank Stadium against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. The first touchdown of the game came from a veteran who was not on the team a season ago in wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who was signed by Baltimore earlier in the week.

With less than a minute off of the clock in the second quarter, Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown threw a 67-yard touchdown strike to Robinson. The veteran wideout made the score look easy, with plenty of separation from defenders on his way to the end zone.

Robinson, 27, signed a one-year deal with Baltimore on Tuesday. He has 1,679 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 148 receptions in his first five seasons. He stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs around 202 pounds, excelling in contested catch situations. He’s expected to play a role in the Ravens’ offense, and could provide plenty to a team that needed a veteran to go along with their young wideouts such as Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire

