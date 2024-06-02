Ravens’ WR coach Greg Lewis is poised to become a hot coaching commodity

This season will be critical for the Baltimore Ravens wide receiving corps and their position coach, Greg Lewis. You can’t ask for much better than what Baltimore has at the quarterback and running back positions, so the wide receivers are the most significant question mark among the offensive skill positions.

There is a lot of depth and potential, but this group will only go as far as Lewis can lead them. If the receivers have a big season, the Ravens may have trouble holding on to Lewis long-term.

They signed the 44-year-old Richton Park, IL native in March of last season after his very successful stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. Lewis led the Chiefs’ running backs in 2021 and 2022 after serving as WRs coach the three previous seasons. While Lewis was on staff, Kansas City went to five conference championship games and three Super Bowls (winning two).

This past January, the New Orleans Saints interviewed Lewis for their offensive coordinator position. While he stayed put in Baltimore this time, it may not be long before he lands an OC job elsewhere. He’s an ambitious guy who is destined to climb the ladder.

A star at Rich South High School in the far south suburbs of Chicago, Lewis was still just a walk-on at the University of Illinois. He defied expectations and became integral to a passing attack as prolific as the program had ever seen. Lewis was the No. 2 receiver on the Illini team that won the 2001 Big Ten title.

However, Lewis went undrafted after college, so he would once again have to defy the odds to make it in the NFL. He most certainly did, as he went on to play in the league for eight seasons, six with Philadelphia and two with Minnesota.

Lewis caught over 150 passes for nearly 2,000 yards during his pro career. His coaching career has included stops with the Saints and Eagles.

If the Ravens’ passing game improves this upcoming season, more teams will likely call for Lewis.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire