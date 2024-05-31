Ravens WR coach Greg Lewis calls rookie Devontez Walker a ‘sponge’

The Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver Devontez Walker in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft. It was unclear when or if Baltimore was going to add another wideout to their roster at any point over draft weekend, but decided to go with the former North Carolina Tar Heels star with their first pick on Day 3.

Walker could have some sort of a role in the Baltimore offense during his first NFL season, and is already making a good impression on his coaches. Ravens wide receivers coach Greg Lewis called Walker a “sponge”, saying he wants to know everything.

“[Devontez Walker] is a sponge. He wants to know everything, and he’s doing a great job with that. You see his length and his speed out there on the field and [him] making big-bodied catches but then he can take the top off coverages. He’s doing a great job as far as the offense is concerned, learning and understanding what we’re trying to do is different than what he did in college. It’s a lot of nuances, and he’s picking them up seamlessly, so I’m excited [for] where he’s at now and where he can go in the future.”

Walker is a big-bodied receiver that excels in jump ball and contested catch situations. Add in his 4.36 speed and Baltimore potentially got a player that could play in specific packages despite being a mid-round pick.

