John Harbaugh will be back in 2019, and is working on contract extension with Ravens

The holidays must have put the Baltimore Ravens in a giving mood. The team announced Friday that head coach John Harbaugh will not only be retained for 2019, but that the two sides are working out a contract extension.

Harbaugh’s future with the team was uncertain as recently as early November. Following the team’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, the Ravens sat at just 4-5 on the year.

During the team’s Week 10 bye, it was revealed that quarterback Joe Flacco was dealing with a hip injury. Lamar Jackson started the team’s Week 11 game, and has helped the Ravens go 4-1 during his five games at the helm. It’s possible the team’s performance down the stretch saved Harbaugh’s job.

A number of Ravens players were happy to hear the news.









The playoffs are still in reach for Baltimore. At 8-6, the team currently holds the sixth playoff spot in the AFC. The Ravens’ grasp on that position is tenuous, however. The Indianapolis Colts have the same record, meaning the Ravens can’t afford to lose in Week 16 or Week 17 if they want to guarantee themselves a spot in the postseason.

The Ravens also still have a shot at winning the AFC North. With a win and a Pittsburgh Steelers loss, Baltimore would jump the Steelers in the standings. Pittsburgh will take on the New Orleans Saints in Wee 16.

The Ravens’ path won’t be easy. Baltimore plays the 11-3 Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 and the upstart Browns in Week 17. Harbaugh won’t have to feel like his job rests on winning both games, but leading the team to the postseason again should give him some leverage in contract negotiations.

John Harbaugh will remain in Baltimore for a while. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

