Ravens woo Lamar Jackson with input on OC hire, hope for contract extension I The Rush

It’s Friday, January 20, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Multiple NFL coordinators were fired on Thursday, including Byron Leftwich being released by the Buccaneers and and Ed Donaell being let go by the Vikings

Greg Roman was relieved of his duties as the Ravens offensive coordinator and Baltimore brass says that Lamar Jackson will have input on the next offensive coordinator hire as the Ravens hope to sign the star quarterback to a long term contract

Allyson Felix gets her flowers

Kyle Kuzma pays it forward

Andy Murray brings absolute mayhem to the Australian Open

