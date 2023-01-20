Ravens woo Lamar Jackson with input on OC hire, hope for contract extension I The Rush
Multiple NFL coordinators were fired on Thursday, including Byron Leftwich being released by the Buccaneers and Greg Roman, who was relieved of his duties as the Ravens offensive coordinator. Baltimore brass says that Lamar Jackson will have input on the next offensive coordinator hire as the Ravens hope to sign the star quarterback to a longterm contract. In positive sports news, Allyson Felix gets her flowers, Kyle Kuzma pays it forward and Andy Murray brings absolute mayhem to the Australian Open.