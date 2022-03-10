Ravens won’t tender a contract to CB Chris Westry

The Baltimore Ravens have many talented players who are set to enter free agency in the next week. The team will have to make some difficult decisions as to which of their own will stay and which will go.

On Wednesday, Baltimore made one of those touch decisions, as Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported that restricted free agent cornerback Chris Westry will not be tendered a contract by the Ravens. Baltimore needed every cornerback on their roster last season due to various injuries as well as COVID, and Westry was one of those players, playing meaningful snaps in multiple big situations.

The Ravens have informed restricted FA CB Chris Westry that they won't be tendering him a contract. They are still interested in re-signing him and the two sides will continue to talk. Westry started two games for the Ravens last season. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 9, 2022

As Zrebiec notes, the Ravens do want to re-sign the cornerback, and that the representatives for Westry are continuing to have dialogue about a possible contract. More depth in the secondary will do wonders for a team that had to pull players off the practice squad towards the end of the season.

Tendering Westry would have cost the team about $2.5 million, assuming the cornerback signed it. Westry played in a total of six games in 2021, compiling 17 tackles and one tackle for loss.