The Ravens will be down a wide receiver for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Rashod Bateman has been ruled out after missing practice all week with a foot injury. Bateman has 11 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson, Tylan Wallace, and James Proche are the other wideouts on the 53-man roster. They also added former Cardinals wideout Andy Isabella to their practice squad this week.

Guard Ben Cleveland (foot), running back Justice Hill (hamstring), and linebacker Justin Houston (groin) are also ruled out for this weekend.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley got in full practices Wednesday and Thursday before sitting on Friday, although the absence was listed as being for rest rather than the ankle listing from the first two days. Cornerback Marcus Peters (quad) is also questionable. He was added to the injury report as a limited participant Thursday and sat out Friday’s session.

Ravens won’t have Rashod Bateman this Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk