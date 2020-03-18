Cornerback Brandon Carr has started 192 straight games for the Chiefs, Cowboys and Ravens, but it looks like he’ll need to find a new team to give him his 193rd straight start.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Ravens are not picking up their option on Carr’s contract for the 2020 season. The move will clear $6 million in cap space for Baltimore.

Carr had 49 tackles and two sacks for the Ravens last season, which was his third with the team. He had 101 tackles and six interceptions over his first two seasons with the team.

Jimmy Smith is set for free agency once the new league year is underway with Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters set to return at cornerback.

Ravens won’t pick up Brandon Carr’s option originally appeared on Pro Football Talk