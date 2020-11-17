Ravens won’t have fans in attendance for game vs. Titans

There will be no fans in the stands for Sunday’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans, as the Ravens announced on Monday.

The team consulted with public health officials and the offices of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, along with Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young to reach the decision.

The announcement comes in the midst of a rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the state.

Here’s a look at statement released by the team:

“The in-stadium energy and passion Ravens fans provide on gameday cannot be duplicated. With the collective goal of restoring that excitement and re-gaining the ability to host fans once again, we strongly encourage Marylanders to follow the advice of public health experts by wearing face coverings, practicing proper social distancing and limiting social gatherings.”

After consulting with the offices of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young, in addition to public health officials – including MedStar Health – the decision has been made not to host fans for Sunday’s game against the Titans.https://t.co/pk7eTVcTZM pic.twitter.com/cCGEoAMMbu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 16, 2020

The Titans and Ravens are set to face each other at noon CT on Sunday in M&T Bank Stadium as the Titans look to get back to their winning ways after dropping three of their last four contests.