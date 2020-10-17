Ravens to be without a starting DT vs. the Eagles after placing Brandon Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Philadelphia Eagles have one less worry for Sunday, as the visiting Baltimore Ravens will be without their massive, run-stopping defensive tackle, Brandon Williams, after the team placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Ravens have placed starting NT Brandon Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Fifth NFL team to add a player to the Reserve/COVID-19 list since yesterday. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 17, 2020





The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons. The Eagles are dealing with a similar situation after placing right guard Matt Pryor on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, as Jamon Brown will start in his place.

Williams has been a monster at nose tackle for the Ravens and he’s flourishing after being surrounded by the additions of defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe.

A 2018 Pro Bowler, Williams has 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pressures.

