Ravens withdraw tender for RB Ty’Son Williams

While most of the NFL has shifted into passing the football more often, the Baltimore Ravens have been a run-first football team for the past few seasons. It’s worked well for them, in part due to the talent that the team has had at the running back position, including J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Mark Ingram II and others.

One of the running backs that the team had on their 2021 roster was second-year player Ty’Son Williams. It was anticipated that he would have a big role after season-ending injuries to Dobbins and Edwards before the year began, but he quickly found himself in Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh’s doghouse just a few weeks into the season. After the Ravens signed running back Mike Davis on Tuesday, it was reported later in the day that Baltimore withdrew their tender for Williams, making him a free agent