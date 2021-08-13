Ravens’ wide receivers impress during Thursday’s practice

Kevin Oestreicher
The Baltimore Ravens have been working through plenty of injuries over the course of the first few weeks of 2021 training camp. While the team is hoping to get healthy sooner rather than later, guys sitting out have given other players opportunities to step up and make a name for themselves.

On Thursday, Baltimore was missing wide receivers Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin and Deon Cain due to injuries. That provided the chance for players such as Sammy Watkins, James Proche II, Devin Duvernay, and Tylan Wallace to impress during reps.

Even though there were multiple deflections that resulted in interceptions, it’s encouraging to see players stepping up in the absence of so many receivers. Other guys who made big plays on Thursday included Brandon Stephens, Ar’Darius Washington, and Kristian Welch, with Lamar Jackson also having a good day of practice himself. The Ravens will play their first preseason game on Saturday against the New Orleans Saints, where a lot of guys will look to make a big impact as they try to earn a roster spot.

