Ravens were perfect on fourth-and-1 during season, then couldn't get one vs. Titans

Everything seemed to come pretty easy for the Baltimore Ravens during the regular season. They were so dominant, they did whatever they wanted.

Their playoff opener against the Tennessee Titans was a lot different. There’s no better example than what happened on fourth-and-1.

The Ravens were automatic on fourth-and-1 during the regular season. They were 8-of-8. That makes sense when you have a team that set an NFL record for rushing yards in a season with a great rushing quarterback like Lamar Jackson.

Their first two tries on fourth-and-1 against the Titans came up with nothing. The Ravens went for it on fourth-and-1 twice, once in the second quarter and again in the third, both in Titans territory. Both times Jackson was absolutely stuffed.

On the second one, Jackson was stopped cold and tried to retreat and break loose to the outside, but was stopped. The Titans led 14-6 at that point, then on the following drive Derrick Henry’s long run set up Henry’s jump pass to Corey Davis for a touchdown.

The Ravens barely trailed during the regular season. They were 14-2 and an absolute machine. But everything was out of sorts on Saturday night. Even fourth-and-1, which was a gimme for them all regular season, didn’t work at all.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) found an imposing challenge with the Titans defense. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

