Ravens were most stressful NFL team to root for in 2021

The Baltimore Ravens went through a very challenging season in 2021, finishing the year 8-9 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. There were a multitude of factors that contributed to their down year, including injuries, subpar play from certain positions and lack of ability to close games out in the clutch late in the season.

In a recent study by the Action Network Staff that explored the most stressful NFL teams to root for in 2021, Baltimore topped the list with a “stress index” of 104.97 out of 150. There were multiple factors that went into determining the index, including games missed due to injury, close losses, and losses as a favorite.

“All factors considered, the most stressful team to follow during the 2021-22 NFL season was the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens racked up an index score of 104.97 out of 150. Eleven out of 17 Ravens games were decided by a four-point margin or less last season. The Ravens won five of these games and lost six. Frustratingly for fans, this is a higher number of close losses than any other NFL team endured. Even the games that they won were sure to catapult stress levels across Ravens nation.”

There were a lot of times where the ball didn’t bounce the Ravens’ way in 2021, and the study from the Action Network shows that multiple aspects of bad luck, injuries, close scores and more contributed for a very stressful season for Baltimore fans. The team has the potential to bounce back in a big way during the 2022 season, and that should result in a more stress-free rooting experience for many.

The New York Giants were the second-most stressful team to root for in the NFL, coming in behind the Ravens’ 104.97 index score with an 86.73 score of their own.