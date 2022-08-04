Ravens welcome Lamar Jackson’s private throwing coach to training camp practice

When NFL players have their own personal coaches, the coaches of their teams aren’t always on board. Most notably, Tom Brady‘s longtime trainer Alex Guerrero was a source of tension between Brady and Bill Belichick in New England.

But in the case of Lamar Jackson’s private throwing coach, Adam Dedeaux, the Ravens are on board with his work and have welcomed him to work training camp alongside the Ravens’ coaching staff.

“We’re very familiar and very comfortable with Adam Dedeaux,” Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said, via the team’s website. “We spent a lot of time talking to him and pretty much explaining what we were wanting to get done and him giving us feedback on what he likes to do and kind of really getting a feel. And really, after talking to him initially, I was like, ‘Man, this guy is really sharp. He’s really good.'”

The Ravens’ coaches believe Jackson’s throwing mechanics have improved since he started working with Dedeaux, and Roman and quarterbacks coach James Urban have welcomed Dedeaux’s contributions.

“Anything we can do to help our cause, right? And I think Adam is a real strength for us. I love talking football with him,” Roman said. “Later after meetings tonight, we’ll sit down and talk quarterback play and technique and fundamentals and various quarterbacks in the league and whatnot. So, he’s a real joy to have around.”

As the Ravens seek to sign Jackson to a long-term contract extension, they want him to see Baltimore as a place where he’s respected and appreciated, and allowing his personal coach to have unfettered access is part of that.

