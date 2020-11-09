Ravens’ Week 9 snap counts vs. Colts: A new offensive line stays steady

The Baltimore Ravens got back to their winning ways with a 24-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. It wasn’t always pretty but the Ravens overcame a lot of hurdles in Week 9 to pick up a statement win, including battling with several new starters on the offensive line and injuries on defense.

At the midpoint of the season, all of those changes ultimately mean a time of uncertainty for Baltimore. Swapping starters at this point is never an ideal situation and it’ll take time for the Ravens to get back up to whatever full speed truly looks like. But at the same time, Baltimore’s snap counts against Indianapolis at least clues us into where the Ravens might be heading in terms of their personnel.

Let’s dive into the Ravens’ offensive and defensive snap counts from Week 9.