Ravens Week 15 matchup vs. Browns moved to Saturday afternoon

Following Week 13, the Baltimore Ravens will embark on a string of major divisional matchups, starting with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. However, one of their AFC North showdowns has been moved out of its original time slot.

The NFL has made some changes to the schedule for their Week 15 games, with the decision impacting Baltimore. The Ravens were previously scheduled to take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 18th, but now it is moved to Saturday, December 17th at 4:30 pm.

Our game at Cleveland will be Saturday, December 17th at 4:30 p.m. on WBAL and NFL Network❗️ pic.twitter.com/h616Utd7Ft — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 5, 2022

This game was flexed to Saturday afternoon likely to get more eyeballs on a potential Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson matchup, with Jackson’s status still pending after suffering a knee injury in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. The Ravens need to take care of business in order to maintain a spot in the playoffs and can’t afford to have a letdown.

