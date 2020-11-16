Ravens’ Week 10 snap counts vs. Patriots: Injuries beginning to pile up

The loss on the scoreboard was one of many losses for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 after a 23-17 reverse against the New England Patriots. The defeat drops them to 6-3, now three games back from the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers and level with the feisty Cleveland Browns.

But while the result is painful, the team suffered a number of key injuries during the game including a gruesome-looking one to tight end Nick Boyle. The team has already confirmed that he’s done for the year, leaving the Ravens with just a single tight end on the 53-man roster.

Let’s dive into the Ravens’ offensive and defensive snap counts from Week 10.

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Patriots

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line, which while far from a strength last week wasn't a glaring weakness, needed to be reshuffled during this game. D.J. Fluker started at right tackle and played 34 of the Ravens offensive snaps. But during the game, Patrick Mekari, who played every snap, was shifted outside from right guard to replace Fluker. Ben Powers came in at the right guard spot and played 34 snaps himself. This unit is really beginning to feel the losses of high-profile players like Ronnie Stanley and to a greater extent Marshal Yanda from last season. Mark Ingram returned to the lineup against the Patriots but the Ravens backfield reverted back to a messy three-way committee. J.K. Dobbins led the way with 29 snaps (44%) while Ingram played 17, two more than Gus Edwards. Edwards ultimately led the trio in carries and total touches, seeing seven rushing attempts and catching a pass for 73 total yards. Dobbins five rushing attempts saw him earn a paltry 13 yards, while Ingram gained five yards on his five rushing attempts. The Ravens lost Nick Boyle to a season-ending injury against the Patriots. Boyle ended up playing 31 of their offensive snaps, while Mark Andrews led the way among the duo with 50, a snap share of 76%. This was Andrews's second-highest snap share of the season, and with Boyle now done for the year, the Ravens will have to look to add another tight end alongside Andrews. Andrews led the team with nine targets and posted seven receptions for 61 yards, with both figures new season highs. Marquise Brown continued as the lead wide receiver, appearing on 94% of the Ravens offensive plays. But it was another frustrating outing for the second-year wideout, with Brown catching just two of his six targets for 14 yards. Brown has a combined six catches for 55 yards over his last three games. Willie Snead once again played the second-most snaps among the wide receivers, appearing on 45 of the Ravens 66 plays. Snead had his second seven target game in the last three outings and also found the end zone twice. Rookie Devin Duvernay continues to out snap Miles Boykin, playing 36 snaps to Boykin's 19. Let’s see the full snap counts for everyone on offense in Week 10:

Story continues

Player Position Snaps % Matt Skura C 66 100% Orlando Brown T 66 100% Bradley Bozeman G 66 100% Lamar Jackson QB 66 100% Patrick Mekari C 66 100% Marquise Brown WR 62 94% Mark Andrews TE 50 76% Willie Snead WR 45 68% Devin Duvernay WR 36 55% D.J. Fluker G 34 52% Ben Powers G 34 52% Nick Boyle TE 31 47% J.K. Dobbins RB 29 44% Miles Boykin WR 19 29% Patrick Ricard FB 19 29% Mark Ingram RB 17 26% Gus Edwards RB 15 23% Justice Hill RB 5 8%

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Patriots

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Ravens came into the game without Calais Campbell, L.J. Fort, and Jimmy Smith. The defensive squad was further stretched during the game when injuries forced Brandon Williams out after just five snaps while cornerback Terrell Bonds was restricted to just eight plays. In the absence of Campbell, Derek Wolfe once again saw extended action. Wolfe played 49 of the Ravens 58 snaps, a share of 84%. After losing Williams, the Ravens rotated between Justin Madubuike (33 snaps), Justin Ellis (47), and Broderick Washington (18). Wolfe managed seven combined tackles and a quarterback hit. Yannick Ngajoue's slow start to his Ravens career continued. The former Jaguar played just 43% of the snaps and registered two tackles and a quarterback hit. Marlon Humphrey missed last week's game but was able to play on 95% of the Ravens defensive snaps against the Patriots. Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott, and Marcus Peters played all 58 defensive snaps, with Peters once again making the most impact. He had one tackle for loss. Matthew Judon had probably his most productive game of the season in a contest in which he played 37 of the 58 snaps. Judon had four tackles, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, and a sack. It was his first sack since Week 4. No other outside linebacker played more than Pernell McPhee's 27 snaps. Patrick Queen continues to be a near-constant presence on the field for the Ravens on defense. Queen played 56 out of 58 snaps and led the team with nine combined tackles including one for a loss. Rookie Malik Harrison played a career-high 49 snaps, a share of 84%. But he had just two assisted tackles to show for his endeavors. Here's the full snap breakdown for Don Martindale's charges in Week 10: