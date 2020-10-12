The Ravens improved to 4-1 with a comfortable 27-3 win over the Bengals on Sunday, but the performance didn’t leave everyone smiling after the game.

Baltimore’s offense did not have one of its best days in the victory. They gained 332 yards and 76 of them came on a pair of runs by rookies Devin Duvernay and J.K. Dobbins, which means the rest of the day was a bit of a slog for the unit.

That outing came after quarterback Lamar Jackson missed two days of practice with a knee injury and an illness. He was 19-of-37 for 180 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and only ran two times in a performance that was missing the fireworks we’re accustomed to from the quarterback and his offense.

“Every win is a blessing, and whenever you can get one, you have to take that and run with it,” Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “But there are times when our offense isn’t clicking, and we need to get better. So, it is what it is. We have to be better in all aspects — the run game, pass game, everything. We have a lot to get better at.”

Jackson said “it’s going to be totally different” because he expects to be at practice every day before facing the Eagles. A return to offensive form would send them into the bye week with a better feeling about where things stand on that side of the ball.

Ravens want to be better “in all aspects” offensively originally appeared on Pro Football Talk