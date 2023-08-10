Ravens waive WR Makai Polk

The Ravens dropped a wide receiver from their 90-man roster on Thursday.

The NFL's daily transaction report shows that they waived Makai Polk. The move came with an injury designation.

Polk signed with the Ravens after going undrafted last year, but failed to make the team. He spent a few weeks on their practice squad before being released and signed to the Giants practice squad. The Giants waived him last month and the Ravens made a successful claim for his services.

Polk has not seen any regular season action with either team.

Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace, Laquon Treadwell, Shemar Bridges, James Proche, Dontay Demus Jr., Tarik Black, and Sean Ryan remain on the Ravens wide receiver depth chart.