Baltimore has one empty roster spot, and ten wide receivers currently on the roster after waiving undrafted free agent wide receiver, DeAngelo Hardy.

Hardy was one of 22 undrafted free agents to sign deals with the Ravens following last month’s NFL draft.

An intriguing Division III prospect, Hardy logged 75 catches for 1,353 yards and 20 touchdowns at North Central College in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire