Ravens waive Tim Williams, an outside linebacker and 2017 third round pick

The Ravens started the process of improving their defense by waiving outside linebacker Tim Williams, the team announced Tuesday.

Williams was a 2017 third-round pick out of Alabama, but struggled to consistently see the field in 2019. He played in just 15 combined games in his first two seasons and had just two sacks.

He played just seven snaps against the Browns on Sunday and had just two tackles on the season.

And according to ESPN's Field Yates, the Ravens aren't wasting any time figuring out the problems at linebacker and brought in a handful of players for workouts.

Amongst the veteran linebackers to work out for the Ravens is former Redskins starter Mason Foster, cut just before camp. Vincent Rey, Josh Bynes and Dekoda Watson also got a look. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 1, 2019

Waiving Williams is the first move of a few the Ravens could make to revive a defensive unit that allowed 1,000 and 73 combined yards and points in the last two weeks.

