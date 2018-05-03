Ravens waive running back John Crockett

When the new guys come in, somebody has to go out.

That’s what’s happening in Baltimore, as the Ravens waived running back John Crockett to make room for some rookies, according to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun.

Crockett spent part of last year on their practice squad, and signed a futures deal with them in January. He has also been with the Raiders, and appeared in two games for the Packers in 2015.

The Ravens didn’t draft a running back, but brought in a pair of undrafted rookies at the position, and wanted to get a look at the new guys.