Ravens waive rookie S Geno Stone, a 7th-round pick in 2020 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with safety Geno Stone on Thursday, according to the day’s transaction report. The Ravens are now down to 52 players on the roster, leaving a spot available for another player to be added from either the practice squad, free agency or possible trade.

The move comes as a bit of a shock, however. Baltimore is relatively thin at safety already, combined with Stone being one of the Ravens’ 10 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. Though UDFA safety Nigel Warrior made some more big plays throughout training camp, Baltimore elected to keep all 10 of their draft picks while forgoing any of the undrafted players on their initial 53-man roster for the first time in 17 years.

Stone had yet to be active for the Ravens through four games this season. There is a possibility Baltimore will look to keep Stone via the practice squad, but will need him to clear waivers first.