Ravens waive quarterback, trim roster to 80 players

The Baltimore Ravens made a flurry of roster moves on Monday, which left them with 81 players on their team. However, they needed to take one more player off of their roster in order to get to the required 80 player limit by Tuesday.

Baltimore announced who they decided to part ways with shortly after the 4pm EST deadline.

We have waived QB Kenji Bahar. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 24, 2021

Bahar has been in and out of Ravens’ training camp in 2021, and was most recently brought back after fellow quarterback Trace McSorley went down with a back injury. Bahar played sparingly during Baltimore’s Week 2 preseason win against the Carolina Panthers, not attempting a pass.

The departure of Bahar leaves the Ravens with just two healthy quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. With Baltimore still having one more preseason game to play, it seems like Jackson could take some snaps on Saturday against the Washington Football Team. However, another possibility would be for Huntley to play the entirety of the game, much like he almost did against Carolina.