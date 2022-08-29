The Ravens waived center Jimmy Murray on Monday, the team announced.

That trims their roster to 78 players as they cut kicker/punter Cameron Dicker on Sunday, leaving them with 25 moves to make by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Murray signed a reserve/futures contract in January and spent the summer with the team. He last played in 2018, suiting up for two games with the Chiefs.

Murray, 27, has never played an offensive snap, seeing 12 snaps on special teams in his NFL career.

The Ravens are three-deep at the position with first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum expected to start, Patrick Mekari as his top backup and Trystan Colon.

Ravens waive Jimmy Murray originally appeared on Pro Football Talk