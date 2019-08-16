Ravens waive defensive tackle Elijah Qualls

Even with a game to be played Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, the Baltimore Ravens elected to waive defensive tackle Elijah Qualls prior to the game.

Qualls was signed by the Ravens last weekend to fill the roster spot vacated by the trade of guard Alex Lewis to the New York Jets.

The Ravens now have an open roster spot again. With Tavon Young potentially out for the year with a neck injury, the Ravens may be looking to add a cornerback to the roster instead.

Qualls was a sixth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. He appeared in six games for the Eagles with four tackles. He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers on their practice squad and offseason roster before joining the Ravens last weekend.