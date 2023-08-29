Ravens waive CB Tae Hayes

After claiming the cornerback off waivers two weeks ago, the Baltimore Ravens are waiving Tae Hayes ahead of the 4:00 PM deadline.

CB Tae Hayes, who had a preseason interception against Washington after the Ravens claimed him off waivers, has also been waived. https://t.co/qUBJkR887X — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 29, 2023

The 25-year-old Hayes has 16 career tackles playing cornerback and special teams.

Undrafted in 2019 out of Appalachian State, Hayes was signed by the Dolphins as a rookie and played in four games over two seasons.

Hayes also appeared in one game with the Vikings in 2020.

